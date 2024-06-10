CastleKnight Management LP Has $1.60 Million Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 241,600 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $4,662,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $592,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

