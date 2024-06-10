CastleKnight Management LP Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

