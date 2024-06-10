CastleKnight Management LP Has $256,000 Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after buying an additional 11,039,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,673 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,221 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 433.6% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CLSA raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

