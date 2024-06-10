CastleKnight Management LP Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 384,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,308,000 after purchasing an additional 164,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 214,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Nabors Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $67.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $141.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

