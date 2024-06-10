CastleKnight Management LP Has $4.15 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 33,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $87.58.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

