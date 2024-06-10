CastleKnight Management LP Increases Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.21.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

