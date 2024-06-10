CastleKnight Management LP Invests $2.75 Million in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 310,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.64% of Invesco Mortgage Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 500.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $12.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

