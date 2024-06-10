CastleKnight Management LP Invests $252,000 in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.34% of Enviva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

