CastleKnight Management LP Invests $263,000 in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 85,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.4 %

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $350.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCFT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasterCraft Boat

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 175,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $3,671,961.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,865,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,119,029.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 697,223 shares of company stock valued at $14,647,623 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.