CastleKnight Management LP Makes New Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,598,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,000. SunOpta makes up about 0.5% of CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 1.35% of SunOpta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 523,830 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 36.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,417,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 379,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,129,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 125.2% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 740,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.71 on Monday. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SunOpta

SunOpta Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.