CastleKnight Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Match Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Match Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.