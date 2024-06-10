CastleKnight Management LP Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CastleKnight Management LP cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $3,535,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,924,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $3,535,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,924,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,870 shares of company stock worth $177,970,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $241.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.34 and a 200-day moving average of $276.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.