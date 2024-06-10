CastleKnight Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $298.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,008.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at $82,284,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,368 shares of company stock worth $114,345,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile



Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

