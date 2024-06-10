CastleKnight Management LP Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CastleKnight Management LP cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 104,100 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.