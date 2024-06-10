Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.0% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

CAT stock opened at $329.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

