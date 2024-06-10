Charles W. Lyon Purchases 11,400 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) insider Charles W. Lyon bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,704. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FutureFuel Price Performance

NYSE FF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 110,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FF shares. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FutureFuel

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 45,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 741,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 289,889 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 650,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.