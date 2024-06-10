Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,601 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $59,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $65,522,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 218,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,801,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 187,314 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.27. 152,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,978. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.14. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

