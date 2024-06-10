CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Position Increased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CleanSpark worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Stock Down 0.4 %

CLSK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. 4,916,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,943,633. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Insider Activity

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,350 shares of company stock worth $17,486,498. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About CleanSpark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

