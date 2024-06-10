Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 509,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,158,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 366,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after buying an additional 104,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

