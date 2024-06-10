Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Cut by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 17,610 shares during the quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $58,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after buying an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after buying an additional 1,600,621 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,357,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,658 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $151,104,000 after acquiring an additional 805,888 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

