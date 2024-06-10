Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.73. 619,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.