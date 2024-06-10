Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Voyager Global Management LP

Voyager Global Management LP reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 6.0% of Voyager Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Voyager Global Management LP owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $126,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.73. 1,269,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,212,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie cut their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

