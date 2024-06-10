Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 117,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after buying an additional 469,421 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $7,690,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.20. 282,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,775. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

