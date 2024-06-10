Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 640 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,646,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,390,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

GILD stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 179.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

