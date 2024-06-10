Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $190.25 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $191.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

