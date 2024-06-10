Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,500 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

