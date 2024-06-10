Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,930,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

