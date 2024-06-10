Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 241 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 408.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13,094.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $169,722,000 after buying an additional 1,551,405 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $511,853,000 after buying an additional 957,612 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $537,429,000 after buying an additional 870,423 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $95.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.94. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $144.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

