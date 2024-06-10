Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,310 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 6.5% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

