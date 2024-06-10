Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 37 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 1,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 686,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $207,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $327.84 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

