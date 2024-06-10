Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 5,516 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TAXF stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

