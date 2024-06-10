Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 147,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.38.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.78. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

