Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 500 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 260,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66
In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %
PSX opened at $137.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.37.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
