Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,810 Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $945,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSFF stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $337.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

