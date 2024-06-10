Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $351.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

