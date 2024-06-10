Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $13.97 Million Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after buying an additional 34,595 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

KORP stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1773 dividend. This is a positive change from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.