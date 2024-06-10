Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 222.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 298,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,256,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 941,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

