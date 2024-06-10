Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,626.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 333,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,613,000 after acquiring an additional 314,538 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $4,046,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

