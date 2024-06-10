Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

