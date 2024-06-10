Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $462.48 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $465.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.06 and its 200-day moving average is $427.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

