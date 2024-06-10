Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,235,000 after acquiring an additional 534,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,815 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,046,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,981,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IJH stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.