Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

LOW stock opened at $216.80 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

