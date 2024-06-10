Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $917,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,144 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $535.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

