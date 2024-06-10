Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,453 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 0.9% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after buying an additional 266,857 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 170,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after buying an additional 95,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,542,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

