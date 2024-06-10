Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 451 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 196.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,656 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $81.52 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.