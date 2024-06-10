Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 705 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,365,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,103 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,517,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,377,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 50,746 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

