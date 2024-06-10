Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 466.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

DE opened at $368.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.88 and a 200 day moving average of $386.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

