Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QPFF. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,251,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. OxenFree Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:QPFF opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

