Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.41 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

