Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 12.2%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) dropped 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 619,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 347,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

CJR.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$78.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

